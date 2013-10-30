FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Africa's Ecobank chairman says "not appropriate" for him to stay on
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Africa's Ecobank chairman says "not appropriate" for him to stay on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational’s Kolapo Lawson said it wasn’t appropriate for him to stay on as chairman given the bank’s ongoing reviews of governance, but he said this had not made it harder for the institution to raise money.

“I decided that it wasn’t appropriate for me to preside over the (review) process so I thought it was best to step aside. I thought it was the best thing. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Lawson told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.