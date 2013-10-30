Africa's Ecobank chairman says "not appropriate" for him to stay on

ACCRA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank Transnational’s Kolapo Lawson said it wasn’t appropriate for him to stay on as chairman given the bank’s ongoing reviews of governance, but he said this had not made it harder for the institution to raise money.

“I decided that it wasn’t appropriate for me to preside over the (review) process so I thought it was best to step aside. I thought it was the best thing. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Lawson told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)