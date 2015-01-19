FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecobank to appeal Ivory Coast court decision over former CEO
January 19, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Ecobank to appeal Ivory Coast court decision over former CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Inc will appeal a ruling by a commercial court in Ivory Coast that the pan-African bank must pay $15 million in damages to former chief executive Thierry Tanoh, a spokesman said on Monday.

The court ruled last week that Ecobank board member Daniel Matjila had written a letter published in the media last year that tarnished the image of Tanoh, who was dismissed amid allegations of poor governance at the bank. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Lewis)

