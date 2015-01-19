FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ecobank to challenge Ivory Coast court decision over former CEO
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 19, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ecobank to challenge Ivory Coast court decision over former CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, context)

ACCRA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Inc will challenge a ruling by a commercial court in Ivory Coast that the pan-African bank must pay $15 million in damages to former chief executive Thierry Tanoh, a spokesman said on Monday.

The court ruled last week that a letter written by Ecobank board member Daniel Matjila last year and published in the media tarnished the image of Tanoh, who was dismissed last March.

Tanoh lost his job after months of infighting that raised questions about the regulation of Ecobank, one of Africa’s biggest financial institutions.

Matjila is chief executive of South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation, which was the largest shareholder in Ecobank until Qatar National Bank bought a stake of more than 23 percent in September.

“It’s not a fair judgement and we don’t think that the commercial court is the competent court in which this matter should have been held,” said Ecobank spokesman Richard Uku.

The appeal would be to Ivory Coast’s Court of Appeal in Abidjan, said a lawyer for Tanoh. Judgement in a separate case involving Tanoh’s dismissal filed in Togo is expected on Feb. 3, Uku said.

Tanoh, an Ivorian, now works for Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara as deputy secretary general in the presidency. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.