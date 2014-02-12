FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Ecobank directors resign ahead of reforms vote
February 12, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Two Ecobank directors resign ahead of reforms vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ACCRA, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two non-executive directors at Ecobank, one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest financial institutions, have resigned ahead of a meeting that will vote on reforms intended to address criticism by Nigeria’s securities regulator.

The pan-African bank told Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday that non-executive directors Isyaku Umar and Babatunde Ajibade have resigned.

Ecobank is under pressure to reform after the regulator criticised the board’s ability to manage its own activities, monitor management, evaluate performance and oversee ethical behaviour.

The SEC said in January there was an absence of clear vision and strategy at the bank, inadequate transparency in recruitment procedures and conflicts of interest.

Ecobank will hold an extraordinary general meeting in Lome on March 3 to vote on setting up a seven-strong interim board. The current board has 12 people following the two resignations, a spokesman said.

Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh will be the only member of the group executive committee that runs the bank to sit on the interim board.

The meeting, which will be closely watched by investors, will also consider proposals to raise money and amend the company’s articles of association. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
