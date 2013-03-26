FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecobank Ghana says 2012 profits rise 83 percent
#Africa
March 26, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Ecobank Ghana says 2012 profits rise 83 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 26 (Reuters) - Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Tuesday its net profit for the 12 months through December 2012 rose 83 percent to 132.557 million cedis ($69 million), compared with 72.381 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income jumped 110 percent to 270.191 million cedis while total income rose 80 percent to 422.717 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)

