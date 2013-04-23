FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecobank Ghana says 2013 first quarter profits rise 164 pct
#Africa
April 23, 2013 / 12:11 PM / in 4 years

Ecobank Ghana says 2013 first quarter profits rise 164 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, April 23 (Reuters) - Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Tuesday its net profit for the three months through March rose 164 percent to 156.326 million cedis ($79 million), compared with 59.245 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income increased 33 percent to 461.408 million cedis for the period, while total revenues rose nearly 43 percent to 871.024 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

($1=1.973 cedis)

Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
