Ecobank Ghana says 2013 first quarter profits rise 164 pct

ACCRA, April 23 (Reuters) - Ecobank Ghana Limited, the local unit of pan-African bank Ecobank, said on Tuesday its net profit for the three months through March rose 164 percent to 156.326 million cedis ($79 million), compared with 59.245 million cedis a year ago.

Net interest income increased 33 percent to 461.408 million cedis for the period, while total revenues rose nearly 43 percent to 871.024 million cedis, the company said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

($1=1.973 cedis)