Ecobank says Jan-Sept 2012 earnings up 22 pct
October 24, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Ecobank says Jan-Sept 2012 earnings up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Ecobank Transnational Incorporated said on Wednesday that its net profits for the first nine months of 2012 rose 22 percent to $151.279 million compared with $123.566 million during the same period of 2011.

Revenues rose 46 percent to $1.177 billion while net interest income rose 56 percent to $622.350 million, the pan-African bank said in a filing with the Ghana Stock Exchange. Basic earnings per share dropped to 0.90 cents from 1.08 cents. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie)

