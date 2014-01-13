FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecobank says taking Nigeria SEC report seriously
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 4 years ago

Ecobank says taking Nigeria SEC report seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ecobank is taking seriously a report on its governance by Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission and has made changes to strengthen corporate controls, the pan-African bank said in a statement on Monday.

The bank will convene a meeting of shareholders once it receives in the next few weeks two other reports on governance and any potential lapses in internal control and audit, the statement said.

Nigeria’s securities regulator said on Thursday the pan-African bank showed a lack of transparency in its recruitments that fostered conflicts of interest and recommended it pick a new chairman. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.