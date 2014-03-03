FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecobank shareholder meeting passes governance action plan
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 4 years ago

Ecobank shareholder meeting passes governance action plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOME, March 3 (Reuters) - Ecobank shareholders in an extraordinary meeting on Monday passed a governance action plan to address criticism by Nigeria’s securities regulator while embattled CEO Thierry Tanoh retained his position, a senior bank official said.

Institutional investors at the pan-African lender, which is one of sub-Saharan Africa’s biggest banks, withdrew a motion to create a seven-member interim board in place of the current board, which has 12 members.

There was no resolution on Tanoh who therefore retained his position. The bank’s biggest shareholder, Public Investment Corporation of South Africa, on Saturday said Tanoh must step down immediately, citing a string of governance and other abuses. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Emma Farge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.