Nigeria regulator suspends Ecobank from capital markets

LAGOS, March 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s stock market regulator has suspended Ecobank from all capital market activities and from being a receiving bank because of irregularities surrounding a margin loan, a notice on its website said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said an Ecobank client Arian Capital Management had used capital from another company as collateral for a margin loan from Ecobank. After suspending Arian, the SEC said it had asked Ecobank for an explanation but the bank did not reply. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Keiron Henderson)