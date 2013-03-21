FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nigeria regulator suspends Ecobank from capital markets
#Africa
March 21, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 5 years

Nigeria regulator suspends Ecobank from capital markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, March 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s stock market regulator has suspended Ecobank from all capital market activities and from being a receiving bank because of irregularities surrounding a margin loan, a notice on its website said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said an Ecobank client Arian Capital Management had used capital from another company as collateral for a margin loan from Ecobank. After suspending Arian, the SEC said it had asked Ecobank for an explanation but the bank did not reply. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
