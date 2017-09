LAGOS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission has told Ecobank that it must reinstate former finance director Laurence do Rego pending a probe into her allegations of corporate governance breaches, a spokesman for the SEC said.

SEC spokesman Obi Adindu said by telephone on Wednesday that this was in line with Nigeria’s regulatory laws. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Anthony Barker)