Ecobank Nigeria secures $150 million loan from foreign banks
November 17, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ecobank Nigeria secures $150 million loan from foreign banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Nigerian unit of pan-African lender Ecobank said on Monday it has secured $150 million in a debt facility from a group of international banks to grow its loan book.

The loan, which attracted participation from Standard Chartered Bank, Commerzbank, Mashreq and First Gulf Bank PJSC, was a one-year facility, the African bank said in a statement.

“The facility marks Ecobank’s debut in the international loan market and lays the groundwork for future fundraising on a broader basis,” the bank said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Bate Felix and Michael Urquhart)

