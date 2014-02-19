FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecobank told Nigeria SEC in Jan reinstating ex-finance director would be criminal
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 4 years ago

Ecobank told Nigeria SEC in Jan reinstating ex-finance director would be criminal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ecobank told Nigeria’s securities regulator (SEC) more than a month ago that fulfiling its demand to reinstate a former finance director would involve the pan-African lender in a “criminal act”, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday it had told Ecobank to reinstate ex-finance director Laurence do Rego pending the result of a probe into her allegations of breaches in corporate governance rules.

But a letter from the SEC shows it made the demand on Jan. 9. CEO Thierry Tanoh’s response by letter 5 days later said do Rego had been fired for lying under oath about her qualifications so reinstating her would be criminal under law in Togo, where Ecobank’s head office is. (Reporting by Tim Cocks, editing by David Evans)

