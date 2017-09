ACCRA, May 2 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank reported a 2013 pre-tax profit of $222 million on revenue of $2.0 billion, down 34 percent on the previous year, the bank said on Friday.

Ecobank’s profit after tax from continuing operations was $156 million, down 45 percent on 2012. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jane Merriman)