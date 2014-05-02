FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ecobank to scrap dividend after 34 percent profit fall
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 2, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ecobank to scrap dividend after 34 percent profit fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bank records impairment losses on loans

* Profit after tax down 45 pct compared to 2012

* Bank replaced CEO in March after leadership crisis (Adds details, quote)

ACCRA, May 2 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank reported a 2013 pre-tax profit of $222 million, down 34 percent on the previous year and said it would not propose a dividend for 2013.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations stood at $0.60 compared to $1.67 in 2012, the bank said in a statement on Friday. Impairment losses on loans included a $165 million one-off charge to address legacy assets, the bank said.

“Our profitability for 2013 has been impacted by increased impairment provisions. A significant proportion of these relate to certain legacy assets in Nigeria which the company took a conservative decision to fully address,” chief executive Albert Essien said.

Ecobank is one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with operations in 35 countries and assets of $22.5 billion, according to the results and the company’s website.

The bank saw a months-long leadership crisis that culminated in March when the board removed chief executive Thierry Tanoh and replaced him with Essien, previously the bank’s deputy CEO.

Ecobank’s profit after tax from continuing operations was $156 million, down 45 percent on 2012, the bank said. Revenue was $2 billion.

Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.