FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ecobank announces departure of CEO Tanoh
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Ecobank announces departure of CEO Tanoh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, March 11 (Reuters) - Pan-African lender Ecobank announced the departure of its embattled Chief Executive Thierry Tanoh on Tuesday and said deputy group CEO Albert Essien would replace him.

Ecobank also reinstated with immediate effect Finance Director Laurence do Rego, who was dismissed in January following a dispute over her qualifications, a statement released by the bank said.

The decisions taken at a board meeting in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, follow months of turmoil at one of the biggest financial institutions in sub-Saharan Africa. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.