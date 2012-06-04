FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese eco-car subsidies to end in July-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Japanese eco-car subsidies to end in July-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - A Japanese government program to subsidize environmentally friendly vehicles will run out of cash in July, two months earlier than expected, due to high demand, business daily the Nikkei said.

Applications for a total of 143.1 billion yen ($1.83 billion) have been received as of Friday, the daily said.

Vehicles meeting certain fuel economy standards are eligible for subsidies at the rate of 70,000 yen for minicars and 100,000 yen for larger vehicles, the Japanese daily said.

Assuming the weekly average of 14-15 billion yen in May continues, the budgeted 274.7 billion yen will be depleted in late July, the newspaper said.

The funds may run out even sooner as sales in June and July tend to exceed those in May by 20 percent to 30 percent, it added.

Automakers and dealerships may also resort to some form of incentives, such as discounts, to keep sales from dropping after the subsidies end, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 78.2800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.