#Credit Markets
December 22, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Eco City Vehicles says entered into a company voluntary arrangement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Eco City Vehicles Plc

* Administrators convened meetings of creditors and shareholders for 22 Dec 2014 to allow creditors and shareholders to formally consider proposals for a company voluntary arrangement (“CVA”)

* CVA proposals were approved without amendment and by requisite majorities at meetings

* Company has exited administration and entered into a CVA

* Management and control of company has been returned to directors of company

* Former administrators will continue in a different role as joint supervisors of CVA ( “supervisors”) for purpose of implementing CVA

* There remains a 28 day period where a creditor seeking to challenge CVA can do so by reason of an application to court under section 6 of insolvency act 1986

* Supervisors anticipate that CVA process will be successfully concluded within next 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

