Germany's Schaeuble says Greece must fulfil commitments

LUXEMBOURG, June 22 (Reuters) - Greece must fulfil the commitments it made in return for its programme of financial aid, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday, adding that there was no scope for flexibility on the goal of cutting its national debt to 120 percent of GDP.

“Greece must fulfil the conditions of the programme,” Schaeuble told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU finance ministers in Luxembourg.

“We must put a programme together that people in the world believe can work... with 120 percent we have been relatively generous. There is no room for manoeuvre.”