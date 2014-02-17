FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek 2013 fiscal outcome may be better than expected- EU's Rehn
February 17, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Greek 2013 fiscal outcome may be better than expected- EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s fiscal figures for last year may be better than expected, but still need to be officially verified by the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli said on Monday.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting of the euro zone finance ministers, Rehn also said that international inspectors reviewing the progress of Greek reforms, that have to be implemented in exchange for loans, could be completed in March.

This would pave the way for further loans disbursements for Greece ahead of the large bond redemptions that Athens faces in May.

“We now expect our mission teams to return to Athens  towards the end of this week,” said Rehn. “We can conclude the review during March,” he said.

