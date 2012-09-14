HIGHLIGHTS-European Union finance ministers and central bankers meet in Cyprus

NICOSIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers discussed on Friday if Spain should ask for financial support after the announcement of the European Central Bank’s new bond-buying programme brought Madrid’s borrowing costs sharply lower.

Ministers also discussed giving Ireland better bailout terms, setting up the permanent bailout fund ESM and a banking union with the ECB as the single supervisor.

Below are comments from officials:

FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

ON SPAIN

”No-one wants Spain to ask for a full bailout - that wasn’t even discussed.

We have to respect the national sovereignty of countries. It is up to the Spanish to request help

I am not an expert on the markets but my impression is that we still have a bit of time.”

ON EURO ZONE MOOD

“There are positive signs, even in the midst of a crisis which is dragging on and a complicated economic situation with most of the euro zone in recession even in the core of the euro zone.”

ON BANKING UNION

”Integrated supervision should apply to all banks

We have to go fast... There is no reason why we, the member states, should go slowly on this.

We must not lose time in resolving the euro zone crisis

The key of returning to growth is confidence, and that means resolving the problems of countries like Spain and Greece and putting in place a banking union.

We must be ambitious in Europe and wasting time, not going fast would be an error.”

ECB’s JOERG ASMUSSEN

ON IRELAND

”The Irish programme is well on track and the authorities can be praised for the continued good performance of the programme but it’s crucial that they also continue to forcefully push forward with matters at all levels and especially in completing the financial sector reform. We all know the decision which was taken at the last European Council concerning Ireland and the ECB staff has been in intense discussions together with the teams of the European Commission and the IMF with our Irish counterparts with a view to find possible avenues for further enhancement of the well performing programme and the talks are ongoing .. So there is nothing that I can report on the final outcome for this. We are under heavy time pressure.

ON BOND BUYING

”We stressed that in undertaking possible OMTs we will act in line with our mandate. We will act independently and we will act to eliminate unfounded fears about the reversibility of the euro.

The market reaction to our announcement has been positive. This is obviously welcome but it should be no reason for complacency. We have recognised that government bond yields in countries under pressure declined quite substantially and in addition we have seen a flattening of the yield curve in countries possibly concerned by OMTs and this is a sign that investors also bought longer term bonds not included in the OMTs.

So apparently markets see OMT as a credible backstop with the potential to remove prevailing tail risks and indeed all euro area countries benefited with a decrease in CDS spreads of 8 percent on average. This in turn reflects a lower perception of tail risk for the euro area as a whole but I want to stress that there is no time to rest.

It is up first and foremost to governments to do their homework on the national level and on the EU level”.

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

ON SPAIN

”We discussed the latest development of the situation in Spain. We were reassured that the fiscal target for this year remains within reach. The Spanish minister reiterated the full commitment of the Spanish authorities to meet their budgetary targets as required by the revised excessive deficit procedure authorisation, including through additional measures if needed.

He informed us that a national programme of structural reforms would be announced by the end of this month.

The implementation of the financial sector assistance is on track. We welcomed the adoption of the new bank resolution framework as well as the interim recapitalisation of Bankia .. The full recapitalisation is ongoing according to plan and is foreseen to be concluded in November.”

ON GREECE

We call on the troika and Greece to continue their negotiations and agree on separate credible measures to close the fiscal gap for 2013-2014

These measures should focus on the expenditure side, be of a robust nature, and include real game changers. Once agreed they should be implemented as quickly as possible by the Greek government

Further swift progress is also needed on the issue of structural reforms, privatisation and financial sector stabilisation.

The Greek authorities are aware that over the next few weeks they need to demonstrate very strongly delivery ...

ECB PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI

ON OMT DECISION AND IMPACT ON MARKETS

”Perhaps there is too much emphasis on what we have done. Many things seem to fall into place of late: progress in the euro area governance, significant progress at national level in pursuing the right policies in all euro area countries and now you have a fully effective backstop mechanism that is meant to remove to the tail risk from the euro area.

“I think it is a combination of all these elements that have produced the positive effects that we have seen on financial markets. We have to remember to that this is, as far as we are concerned, monetary policy and it is meant to repair to monetary policy transmission mechanism which in a financially fragmented area was not functioning. So what we are seeing now are the first signs of a more normal working but we still have a long way to go.”

IMF HEAD CHRISTINE LAGARDE

ON GREECE:

”The review process is underway and just began a week ago so it’s really premature to pass judgement on the timing issue and on the financing.

It seems to us quite clear that Greece has already produced a huge effort but will have to continue to do so. And the target when it comes to achieving debt sustainability is very high, so there are various ways to adjust: time is one and that needs to be considered as an option.

Clearly timing is an issue worth consideration, together with timing there is programme implementation, clearly the financing has to be envisaged as well, so I would not regard one component without the others.”

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

“The institutional decisions on the one hand about the esm and on the other hand on ECB’s bond purchases have resulted in significant relief.”

ON GREECE:

”The decision whether we pay out money to Greece will only be made in October.

”I believe Greece has presented a very ambitious budget and has to implement certain measures in relation to this budget. We will give Greece the time they need for that, there will probably be no more money though.

ON SPAIN:

”We will get a report on the amount the Spanish banks actually need and secondly how big the progress is that they’ve made.

“I don’t currently expect (a Spanish bailout request) but we would be prepared for all possible phenomena. We are well prepared. We will discuss the implementation of the ESM. Europe is stabilised.”

“We have the instruments so that we can help. The goal is not to get as many (countries) under a programme as possible but to keep them stable enough so that they do not need a programme.”

ON BANKING UNION

“We need central European banking supervision that is the same for all. Who will implement it operationally and practically will be up for discussion. I don’t want to wait until we have an infrastructure on a European level with thousands of civil servants, which can then oversee thousands of banks.”

DUTCH FINANCE MINISTER JAN KEES DE JAGER

”What is very important is that Spain show markets its commitment and determination to reform and that it will implement the austerity measures necessary to convince markets.

Spain is on the right track, but it has to convince markets, it has to continue on that path.

If there is any support for Spain, there will be conditions, yes.”

SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

Asked about the conditionality of a bailout for Spain, De Guindos said:

“It is much more important to meet our public deficit targets and comply with our program of reform than a potential rescue.”

“The fundamental question here is to establish the conditions under which there could be an intervention of the ECB on the secondary market. I believe that’s what we will do today, although it will be in a generic way and not directly in relation to Spain.”

Asked about the conditionality of a rescue, he said:

“Right now, the general approach is that the conditions already existing for Spain of reducing the deficit and implementing our program of reforms, for which we will make strong announcements in the next few days, are the basic question.”

IRISH FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL NOONAN

Asked about progress on talks for direct bank recapitalisation:

”I have spoken with my French, German and Italian colleagues and they are understanding of the position. Of course first the troika must finalise their work and after that we’ll be actively recruiting political support.

An arrangement which would have the direct recapitalisation of Spanish banks and applying that directly to Ireland is contingent on progress being made in Spain.

The other element is bilateral conversations with the European Central Bank and that is ongoing .. I‘m not prepared to predict a time frame.

The real success of the Irish program isn’t returning to the markets because I think we are proving we can do that... The real success is getting the economy going and getting people back to work and that is going to take more time.”

Asked what he would like to see at this meeting from Spain:

“I’d like them to set out their position because it hasn’t been clear over the summer what their position is.”

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

”I will inform (the ministers) about the verdict of the constitutional court and how we expect the conditions that the court has set for the coming into force of the ESM can be fulfilled quickly.

We have always said that once the troika report has been presented, we will discuss the necessary consequences together and decide but not now.”

ON BANKING UNION:

”I made clear in Germany’s Bundestag what the concerns are. My concern is always that you run the danger of creating expectations, also among financial market participants, that you then cannot fulfil.

I don’t see that there can be direct recapitalisation through the European Stability Mechanism already by January 1. Aside from that you have to remember  even when you have a European banking supervision, the member state in question not only has to apply for bank recapitalisation, but also has to agree the Memorandum of Understanding with its appropriate macroeconomic agreements. Conditionality is not invalidated.”

ON COURT RULING ON ESM:

“Any decision by the constitutional court and the ECB’s governing board is helpful to make the euro more sustainable and of course the euro is sustainable.”

GREEK FINANCE MINISTER IOANNIS STOURNARAS

“The mood is slightly better since the ECB’s pledge for action, but still difficult. Greece will not be at the centre of discussion today, but we will take stock of the situation (in Greece).”

SWEDISH FINANCE MINISTER ANDERS BORG

“There are some indications that the Greek (aid) programme is quite far from being implemented, it is still off track. If this is the case it would be very difficult that the IMF would go on with the programme.”