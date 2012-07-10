HIGHLIGHTS-EU finance ministers' meeting

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss options for deeper EU economic integration. Earlier, euro zone finance ministers agreed to grant Spain an extra year until 2014 to reach its deficit reduction targets and set the parameters of an aid package for the country’s ailing banks.

Following are comments by EU finance ministers and officials after Tuesday’s talks:

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

ON SOVEREIGN GUARANTEES:

“Once a single supervisory mechanism is in place and operational, and the ESM has adopted an instrument for direct bank recapitalisation, there will be no need for a sovereign guarantee for banks being recapitalised directly.”

ON RECAPITALISING BANKS:

“I just underline that allowing the ESM (permanent bailout fund) to directly recapitalise banks, once the conditions are met, is a cornerstone of our efforts to break the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns. Once in place this will be a powerful tool to ease pressure on sovereigns in the euro area.”

Following are earlier comments by EU finance ministers and officials as they arrived for Tuesday’s talks:

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER MARIA FEKTER

ON ADJUSTMENTS TO GREECE‘S BAILOUT PROGRAMME

”It’s the Troika’s turn with regards to Greece and we can’t make decisions until the facts and figures are on the table. Due to the political situation in Greece it took a while for partners to be in place who could analyse the whole situation with the troika.

”We have to see what was missed out on due to the elections and the where Greece has to make adjustments. We can’t shoot from the hip, we have to evaluate the facts first and that’s why we are waiting for the Troika. We have clarified that we will stick to the second programme in which Greece currently finds itself. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Charlie Dunmore)