BRIEF-Econocom H1 current operating income up at 30.6 mln euros

* On Friday Econocom reported H1 current operating income of 30.6 million euros versus 25.1 million euros in H1 2013

* The company reported H1 revenue of 972.2 million euros versus 792.3 million euros in H1 2013

* Econocom confirmed its FY targets of revenue of over 2 billion euros and current operating income of 100 million euros

* Econocom said it aims to double its revenue and current operating income in 5 years

