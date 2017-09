Oct 21 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA :

* Q3 revenue 442 million euros versus 383 million euros last year

* Confirms FY objective of more than 2 billion euros in revenue

* Sees recurring operating profit of 89 million euros, same as in FY 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1zjmDnb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)