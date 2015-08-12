FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson to sell Economist stake for 469 mln stg
August 12, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson to sell Economist stake for 469 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pearson, fresh from agreeing the sale of the Financial Times newspaper to Japan’s Nikkei, said on Wednesday it would sell its 50 percent stake in the Economist Group for 469 million pounds ($730.6 million) to its existing investors.

Pearson said in a statement it had agreed to sell 27.8 percent of the Economist Group’s shares to Exor, the holding of the Agnelli family, for 227.5 million pounds and all of the B special shares for 59.5 million pounds.

Pearson’s remaining ordinary shares will be repurchased by The Economist Group for a total consideration of 182 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6419 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

