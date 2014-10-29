Central African economies to grow at 5.7 pct in 2014 -C.Bank

YAOUNDE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The average economic growth rate of the economies in the six-nation Central African CEMAC zone will be 5.7 percent this year, the regional central bank said, revising down an earlier forecast of 6.1 percent.

CEMAC is made up of Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon. Five of them produce oil, which accounts for 36 percent of the region’s GDP and 87 percent of its exports.

Speaking after a quarterly meeting in Cameroon on Tuesday, Lucas Abaga Nchama, governor of the regional central bank, said moves in July to lower the prime interest rate had led to an increase in lending by banks across the region.

However, he said that the “mediocre” performance of the economies in developed nations would lead to weaker demand for the raw materials produced in Central Africa and was a key factor in the lower growth forecast.

Nchama said the bank forecasts inflation for 2014 at 3.7 percent, up from 2.5 percent last year. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)