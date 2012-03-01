FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Jan building approvals rise 0.9 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 6 years ago

Australia Jan building approvals rise 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to
build new homes in January, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.	
    	
 Seasonally adjusted        Jan     Dec   m/m pct   Jan' 11
 Private sector houses      7,508   7,516  -0.1     8,108
 Total houses               7,623   7,602  +0.3     8,205 
 Total private dwellings   11,532  11,480  +0.5    13,357
 Total dwelling units      11,729  11,621  +0.9    13,740
          	
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -14.6
percent.    	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.