Australia Feb building approvals fall 7.8 pct
April 2, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

Australia Feb building approvals fall 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build
new homes in February, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.	
    	
 Seasonally adjusted        Feb     Jan    m/m pct  Feb' 11
 Private sector houses      7,214   7,465   -3.4     8,170
 Total houses               7,350   7,584   -3.1     8,338 
 Total private dwellings   10,599  11,485   -7.7    12,336
 Total dwelling units      10,771  11,688   -7.8    12,701
          	
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.2
percent.	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

