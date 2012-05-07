FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia March building approvals rise 7.4 pct
May 7, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Australia March building approvals rise 7.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in March, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Monday.	
    	
 Seasonally adjusted        Mar     Feb   m/m pct  Mar' 11
 Private sector houses      7,518   7,235  +3.9      8,075
 Total houses               7,650   7,372  +3.8      8,207
 Total private dwellings   11,332  10,537  +7.5     13,068
 Total dwelling units      11,501  10,710  +7.4     13,537
          	
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.0
percent.    	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 3.1 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

