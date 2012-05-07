Australia March building approvals rise 7.4 pct

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in March, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Seasonally adjusted Mar Feb m/m pct Mar' 11 Private sector houses 7,518 7,235 +3.9 8,075 Total houses 7,650 7,372 +3.8 8,207 Total private dwellings 11,332 10,537 +7.5 13,068 Total dwelling units 11,501 10,710 +7.4 13,537 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.0 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 3.1 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)