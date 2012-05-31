Australia Apr building approvals fall 8.7 pct

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in April, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted Apr Mar m/m pct Apr' 11 Private sector houses 6,590 7,413 -11.1 7,840 Total houses 6,619 7,536 -12.2 7,944 Total private dwellings 10,246 11,154 -8.1 13,360 Total dwelling units 10,330 11,312 -8.7 13,604 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -24.1 percent. Forecasts centred on a flat outcome on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)