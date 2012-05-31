FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Apr building approvals fall 8.7 pct
May 31, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Australia Apr building approvals fall 8.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in April, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.	
    	
 Seasonally adjusted        Apr     Mar   m/m pct   Apr' 11
 Private sector houses      6,590   7,413  -11.1    7,840
 Total houses               6,619   7,536  -12.2    7,944
 Total private dwellings   10,246  11,154  -8.1     13,360
 Total dwelling units      10,330  11,312  -8.7     13,604
          	
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -24.1
percent.    	
    Forecasts centred on a flat outcome on the month for total
approvals, a Reuters poll showed.	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)

