Australia May building approvals jump 27.3 pct
July 3, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

Australia May building approvals jump 27.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in May, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        May     Apr    m/m pct  May' 11
 Private sector houses      7,256   6,674   +8.7     7,862
 Total houses               7,321   6,716   +9.0     8,000
 Total private dwellings   13,453  10,579  +27.2    12,125
 Total dwelling units      13,591  10,676  +27.3    12,431
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +9.3
percent.
    The statistics bureau said the large increase was driven by
a large number of private-sector projects in New South Wales,
Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 5.1 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
