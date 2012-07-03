Australia May building approvals jump 27.3 pct

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in May, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted May Apr m/m pct May' 11 Private sector houses 7,256 6,674 +8.7 7,862 Total houses 7,321 6,716 +9.0 8,000 Total private dwellings 13,453 10,579 +27.2 12,125 Total dwelling units 13,591 10,676 +27.3 12,431 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +9.3 percent. The statistics bureau said the large increase was driven by a large number of private-sector projects in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. Forecasts centred on a rise of 5.1 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)