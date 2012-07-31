Australia June building approvals fall 2.5 pct

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in June, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted Jun May m/m pct Jun' 11 Private sector houses 7,129 7,206 -1.1 7,725 Total houses 7,239 7,274 -0.5 7,877 Total private dwellings 13,181 13,542 -2.7 11,773 Total dwelling units 13,336 13,683 -2.5 12,098 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +10.2 percent. Forecasts centred on a fall of 14.2 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)