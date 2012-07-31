FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia June building approvals fall 2.5 pct
July 31, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia June building approvals fall 2.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build
new homes in June, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Jun     May    m/m pct  Jun' 11
 Private sector houses      7,129   7,206  -1.1      7,725
 Total houses               7,239   7,274  -0.5      7,877
 Total private dwellings   13,181  13,542  -2.7     11,773
 Total dwelling units      13,336  13,683  -2.5     12,098
          
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +10.2
percent.    
    Forecasts centred on a fall of 14.2 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

