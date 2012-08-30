FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia July building approvals fall 17.3 pct
August 30, 2012

Australia July building approvals fall 17.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in July, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Jul     Jun    m/m pct  
 Private sector houses      7,329   7,216   +1.6      
 Total houses               7,533   7,331   +2.8     
 Total private dwellings   11,068  13,503  -18.0     
 Total dwelling units      11,306  13,662  -17.3     
          
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -10.6
percent.    
    Forecasts centred on a fall of 5.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

