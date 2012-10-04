Australia Aug building approvals rise 6.4 pct

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in August, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted Aug Jul m/m pct Private sector houses 7,314 7,350 -0.5 Total houses 7,427 7,554 -1.7 Total private dwellings 11,910 11,085 +7.4 Total dwelling units 12,046 11,325 +6.4 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.4 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 4.7 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)