FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Aug building approvals rise 6.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 4, 2012 / 1:41 AM / 5 years ago

Australia Aug building approvals rise 6.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in August, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Aug     Jul    m/m pct 
 Private sector houses      7,314   7,350   -0.5   
 
 Total houses               7,427   7,554   -1.7   
 
 Total private dwellings   11,910  11,085   +7.4   
 
 Total dwelling units      12,046  11,325   +6.4   
 
          
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -15.4
percent.    
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 4.7 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.