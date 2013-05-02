FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia building approvals fall 5.5 pct in March
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 2, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia building approvals fall 5.5 pct in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in March, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Mar     Feb    m/m pct 
 Private sector houses      7,586   7,557   +0.4   
 
 Total houses               7,678   8,005   -4.1   
 
 Total private dwellings   12,445  12,855   -3.2   
 
 Total dwelling units      12,599  13,336   -5.5   
 
          Annual change in total approvals to build new homes:
+3.9 percent.    
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.3 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
