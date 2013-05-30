FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia building approvals rises 9.1 pct in April
May 30, 2013

Australia building approvals rises 9.1 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new
homes in April, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian
Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Apr     Mar    m/m pct 
 Private sector houses      7,832   7,643   +2.5   
 
 Total houses               7,983   7,750   +3.0   
 
 Total private dwellings   13,492  12,440   +8.5   
 
 Total dwelling units      13,774  12,630   +9.1   
 
          
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +27.3
percent.    
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 4.0 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

