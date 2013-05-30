Australia building approvals rises 9.1 pct in April

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in April, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted Apr Mar m/m pct Private sector houses 7,832 7,643 +2.5 Total houses 7,983 7,750 +3.0 Total private dwellings 13,492 12,440 +8.5 Total dwelling units 13,774 12,630 +9.1 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: +27.3 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 4.0 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)