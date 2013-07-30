Australia building approvals fall 6.9 pct in June

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build new homes in June, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted Jun May m/m pct Private sector houses 7,926 8,026 -1.2 Total houses 8,096 8,205 -1.3 Total private dwellings 12,469 13,223 -5.7 Total dwelling units 12,778 13,727 -6.9 Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -13.0 percent. Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.3 percent on the month for total approvals, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)