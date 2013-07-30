FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia building approvals fall 6.9 pct in June
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia building approvals fall 6.9 pct in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 30 (Reuters) - Australian approvals to build
new homes in June, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
    
 Seasonally adjusted        Jun     May    m/m pct 
 Private sector houses      7,926   8,026   -1.2   
 
 Total houses               8,096   8,205   -1.3   
 
 Total private dwellings   12,469  13,223   -5.7   
 
 Total dwelling units      12,778  13,727   -6.9   
 
          
    Annual change in total approvals to build new homes: -13.0
percent.    
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.3 percent on the month for
total approvals, a Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.