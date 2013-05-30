FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Q1 capital spending falls 4.7 pct
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 4 years

Australia Q1 capital spending falls 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - Australian private new capital
expenditure fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter in seasonally
adjusted real terms, compared with the previous quarter, the
Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.8 percent on the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.
    
    Below is a table of actual new capital expenditure: 
    (in A$ bln, chain volume measures, seasonally adjusted)  
 ASSET                           Q1       Q4      Q1 '12
 Building structures            24.028   25.430   25.561
 Equipment, plant, machinery    14.482   14.980   14.720
 INDUSTRY
 Mining                         22.232   23.699   21.705
 Manufacturing                   2.429    2.449    3.239
 Other industries               13.849   14.261   15.337
 Total                          38.510   40.410   40.281
    
    Latest estimates for business investment spending in current
prices:
    2012/13: A$163.0 billion (previous est: A$168.2 billion)
    2013/14: A$156.5 billion (previous est: A$152.5 billion)
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
