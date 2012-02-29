FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia Q4 construction work falls 4.6 pct q/q
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 29, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 6 years

Australia Q4 construction work falls 4.6 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The value of construction
work done in Australia in the fourth quarter in seasonally
adjusted chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau
of Statistics on Wednesday.	
    	
     Value of work done (A$ billion)
                           Q4       q/q pct     yr/yr pct
     Building             18.844      -4.0        -8.6
     Residential          11.160      -1.8        -6.0
     Non-residential       7.684      -7.0       -12.2
     Engineering          26.275      -5.0       +27.1
     Total construction   45.119      -4.6        +9.2
 	
    Forecasts centred on a fall of 1.0 percent on the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.	
    Construction work for the third quarter was revised to:
+11.7 pct from +12.5 pct. 	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

