Australia Q1 construction work rises 5.5 pct q/q
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 30, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

Australia Q1 construction work rises 5.5 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 30 (Reuters) - The value of construction work
done in Australia in the first  quarter in seasonally adjusted
chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics on Wednesday.	
    	
     Value of work done (A$ billion)
                           Q1       q/q pct     yr/yr pct
     Building             18.451      -5.0        -7.7
     Residential          10.990      -2.0        -8.3
     Non-residential      7.461       -9.2        -6.8
     Engineering          29.850      +13.3       +35.6
     Total construction   48.300      +5.5        +15.0
 	
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 3.0 percent on the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.	
    Construction work for the previous quarter was revised to:
-3.4 percent from -4.6 percent. 	
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Ed Davies)

