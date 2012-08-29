FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Q2 construction work falls 0.2 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia Q2 construction work falls 0.2 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The value of construction work
done in Australia in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted
chain-volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics on Wednesday.
    
     Value of work done (A$ billion)
                           Q2       q/q pct     yr/yr pct
     Building             18.519      -1.9        -5.2
     Residential          10.687      -2.4        -7.9
     Non-residential       7.831      -1.2        -1.2
     Engineering          30.315      +0.9       +31.4
     Total construction   48.834      -0.2       +14.6
    Forecasts centred on a flat outcome for the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.
    Construction work for the first quarter was revised to +7.8 
percent, compared to a prior reading of +5.5 percent. 
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.