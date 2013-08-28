FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Q2 construction work falls 0.3 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Australia Q2 construction work falls 0.3 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The value of construction work
done in Australia in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted
chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics on Wednesday.
    
     Value of work done (A$ billion)
                           Q2       q/q pct     yr/yr pct
     Building             20.175      -0.6        +1.0
     Residential          11.973      -0.1        +4.3
     Non-residential       8.202      -1.3        -3.4
     Engineering          30.599      -0.2        -2.1
     Total construction   50.774      -0.3        -0.9
 
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.6 percent on the quarter, a
Reuters poll showed.
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.