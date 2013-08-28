Australia Q2 construction work falls 0.3 pct q/q

SYDNEY, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The value of construction work done in Australia in the second quarter in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Value of work done (A$ billion) Q2 q/q pct yr/yr pct Building 20.175 -0.6 +1.0 Residential 11.973 -0.1 +4.3 Non-residential 8.202 -1.3 -3.4 Engineering 30.599 -0.2 -2.1 Total construction 50.774 -0.3 -0.9 Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.6 percent on the quarter, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)