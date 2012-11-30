Australia private-sector credit rises 0.1 pct in Oct

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian private sector credit and changes in financial aggregates for October, released by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday. Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms: Oct Sep yr/yr Total credit 0.1 +0.3 3.8 Housing 0.3 +0.4 4.7 Other personal use 0.1 +0.3 -0.7 Business credit -0.3 +0.3 3.3 Annual growth in housing credit has been running around 5 percent for months, a huge slowdown from the double-digit pace of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as households chose to save more and borrow less. Growth in business credit had picked up through the middle of the year, having been negative for much of 2011, though now it seems to be losing steam again. (Reporting by Ian Chua)