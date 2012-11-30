FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia private-sector credit rises 0.1 pct in Oct
November 30, 2012 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

Australia private-sector credit rises 0.1 pct in Oct

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian private sector credit
and changes in financial aggregates for October, released by the
Reserve Bank of Australia on Friday.
    
    Figures are seasonally adjusted in percentage terms:
                       Oct       Sep      yr/yr 
  Total credit         0.1      +0.3       3.8 
  Housing              0.3      +0.4       4.7 
  Other personal use   0.1      +0.3      -0.7 
  Business credit     -0.3      +0.3       3.3 
    Annual growth in housing credit has been running around 5
percent for months, a huge slowdown from the double-digit pace
of the previous decade. Personal credit has been subdued as
households chose to save more and borrow less.
    Growth in business credit had picked up through the middle
of the year, having been negative for much of 2011, though now
it seems to be losing steam again.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua)

