Australia Q4 dwelling unit starts fall 6.9 pct q/q

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Australian dwelling unit starts for the fourth quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Q4 Q3 q/q pct Q4'10 Private houses 21,845 22,455 -2.7 23,675 Total new houses 22,177 22,840 -2.9 24,115 Total private residential 32,915 35,215 -6.5 36,924 Total residential 33,653 36,163 -6.9 38,877 Annual change in new private sector houses: -7.7 percent. Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -13.4 percent. Annual change in private sector other residential building: -17.4 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)