Australia Q1 dwelling unit starts down 12.6 pct q/q
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 20, 2012 / 1:36 AM / in 5 years

Australia Q1 dwelling unit starts down 12.6 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Australian dwelling unit starts
for the first quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.   
  
                            Q1      Q4      q/q pct  Q1 '11
  Private houses            20,306  22,032   -7.8    23,379
  Total new houses          20,623  22,352   -7.7    23,806
  Total private residential 30,092  34,340  -12.4    38,839
  Total residential         30,623  35,033  -12.6    40,557
 
    Annual change in new private sector houses: -13.1 percent.  
    Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -24.5
percent.   
    Annual change in private sector other residential building:
-37.7 percent. 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

