Australia Q1 dwelling unit starts down 12.6 pct q/q

SYDNEY, June 20 (Reuters) - Australian dwelling unit starts for the first quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Q1 Q4 q/q pct Q1 '11 Private houses 20,306 22,032 -7.8 23,379 Total new houses 20,623 22,352 -7.7 23,806 Total private residential 30,092 34,340 -12.4 38,839 Total residential 30,623 35,033 -12.6 40,557 Annual change in new private sector houses: -13.1 percent. Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -24.5 percent. Annual change in private sector other residential building: -37.7 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)