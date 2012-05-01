FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia house prices fall 1.1 pct in Q1
May 1, 2012 / 1:36 AM / 5 years ago

Australia house prices fall 1.1 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 1 (Reuters) - Prices for Australian detached
houses in the major cities in the first quarter, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.	
   	
    HOUSE PRICES             Q/Q             Y/Y  
    Weighted average        -1.1             -4.5  
    Sydney                  -1.8             -4.6  
    Melbourne               -2.2             -6.6  
    Brisbane                +0.4             -3.7  
    Adelaide                -0.9             -3.8  
    Perth                   +1.1             -1.7  
    Hobart                  -2.7             -6.7  
    Darwin                  +4.4             +3.5  
    Canberra                +1.2             -0.5
    Forecasts centred on a fall of 0.5 percent for the weighted
average house prices in the quarter, a Reuters poll showed.	
	
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

