Australia house prices rise 0.1 pct in Q1
May 7, 2013 / 1:37 AM / 4 years ago

Australia house prices rise 0.1 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Prices for Australian detached
houses in the major cities in the first quarter, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
    A Reuters poll showed economists had expected prices for
established houses to rise a median 2.0 percent in the quarter
on a weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major
cities. 
    Estimates ranged from gains of 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent.
   
    HOUSE PRICES             Q/Q             Y/Y  
    Weighted average        +0.1             +2.6 
    Sydney                   0.0             +3.6  
    Melbourne               +0.2             +1.1  
    Brisbane                -0.3             +1.4  
    Adelaide                -0.1             +0.9  
    Perth                   +1.2             +6.1  
    Hobart                  -0.3             -1.9  
    Darwin                  +1.9             +8.0  
    Canberra                +0.2             +1.5
 
 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

