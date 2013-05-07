Australia house prices rise 0.1 pct in Q1

SYDNEY, May 7 (Reuters) - Prices for Australian detached houses in the major cities in the first quarter, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday. A Reuters poll showed economists had expected prices for established houses to rise a median 2.0 percent in the quarter on a weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major cities. Estimates ranged from gains of 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent. HOUSE PRICES Q/Q Y/Y Weighted average +0.1 +2.6 Sydney 0.0 +3.6 Melbourne +0.2 +1.1 Brisbane -0.3 +1.4 Adelaide -0.1 +0.9 Perth +1.2 +6.1 Hobart -0.3 -1.9 Darwin +1.9 +8.0 Canberra +0.2 +1.5 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Lincoln Feast)