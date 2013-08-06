FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia house prices rise 2.4 pct in Q2
August 6, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

Australia house prices rise 2.4 pct in Q2

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Prices for Australian detached
houses in the major cities in the second quarter, released by
the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.
   
    HOUSE PRICES             Q/Q             Y/Y  
    Weighted average        +2.4             +5.1  
    Sydney                  +2.7             +6.1  
    Melbourne               +2.4             +3.3  
    Brisbane                +1.9             +3.7  
    Adelaide                +0.3             +0.6  
    Perth                   +3.4            +11.0  
    Hobart                  -1.0             +1.2  
    Darwin                  +2.9             +7.7  
    Canberra                +1.0             +2.6
    A Reuters poll showed economists had expected prices for
established houses to rise 1.0 percent in the quarter on a
weighted-average basis across Australia's eight major cities. 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

