Australia July housing finance falls 1.0 pct
September 10, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 5 years ago

Australia July housing finance falls 1.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Australian home loan commitment
for July, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Monday.
        
   (Owner occupied)   Jul      Jun      m/m pct  Jul' 11
   Seasonally adj     44,804   45,278   -1.0     43,918
 
    Forecasts centred on a flat outcome, a Reuters poll showed.
    The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes fell 1.4
percent to A$13.4 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value
of loans for investment homes fell 2.7 percent to A$6.7 billion.
   The number of commitments to buy new homes fell 6.8 percent
after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established
homes fell 0.9 percent. The number of loan commitments for
building homes rose 0.3 percent.  
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by John Mair)

