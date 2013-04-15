FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia Feb housing finance rise 2.0 pct
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 15, 2013 / 1:40 AM / in 4 years

Australia Feb housing finance rise 2.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian home loan
commitments for February, released by the Australian Bureau of
Statistics on Monday.
        
    (Owner occupied)    Feb      Jan      m/m pct    Feb' 12
    Seasonally adj      45,423   44,547   +2.0       44,768
    Forecasts centred on a rise of 1.6 percent in home loans, a
Reuters poll showed.
    The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes rose 1.2
percent to A$13.95 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value
of loans for investment homes rose 1.8 percent to A$7.88
billion. 
   The number of commitments to buy new homes rose 0.6 percent
after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established
homes rose 2.1 percent. The number of loan commitments for
building homes rose 1.5 percent.  
    For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web
site at www.abs.gov.au.

 (Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.